Doug Ford Announces that he will scrap ‘Cap & Trade Slush Fund’

Doug Ford announced yesterday, April 23rd that he would scrap the 'Cap & Trade Slush Fund'. He had visited a gas station in Caledon.

“Today, I announced that as Premier I will scrap Kathleen Wynne’s cap and trade slush fund and fight Justin Trudeau’s plan to impose a carbon tax on Ontario.

Under Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals, you are paying more and getting less. There is a whole industry of special interests and lobbyists coming up with new names, and schemes to try to fool people into paying this new tax. But the people will not be fooled. They see right through the carbon tax. They know it is just another Liberal scheme to put the government’s hand in your pocket.

Once you let a carbon tax into your province, it only gets worse. In British Columbia, it’s now open season on drivers, and Kathleen Wynne wants to follow suit. If you need to drive a car to get to work, to school or to pick up your kids from daycare, Kathleen Wynne will have her hand in your pocket every time you fill up your car.

By eliminating Kathleen Wynne’s cap and trade slush fund, an Ontario PC Government will reduce gas prices by 4.3 cents per litre at the pump. I am prepared to defend the people of Ontario from the Liberal carbon tax — and I will take this fight all the way to the Supreme Court if I have to.

I guarantee you that the only thing we’re going to cap is taxes, and the only thing we’re going to trade is Kathleen Wynne, We’re going to scrap the carbon tax for the people. We’re going to put more money in your pocket. Change is coming, and help is on the way.”

– Doug Ford, Leader of the Ontario PC Party