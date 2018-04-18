Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – April 18

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High plus 4. UV index 5 or moderate.

Highways

Northeastern 101 From Timmins to Highway 144 Bare and dry road Good Yes 2018-04-18 2:34
Partly snow covered
Northeastern 101 From Highway 144 to Shawmere River Partly ice covered Good Yes 2018-04-18 7:47
Partly snow covered
Northeastern 101 From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Partly snow packed Good Yes 2018-04-18 5:00
Bare and wet road
Northeastern 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Bare and wet road Good No 2018-04-18 0:45
Bare and dry road
Northeastern 129 From Thessalon to Aubrey Falls Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-18 4:06
Bare and wet road
Northeastern 129 From Aubrey Falls to Chapleau Bare and wet road Good Yes 2018-04-18 5:00
Partly snow packed
Northeastern 17 From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-18 5:21
Bare and wet road
Northeastern 17 From Montreal River Bridge to Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-18 0:44
Bare and wet road
Northeastern 17 From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-18 0:44
Bare and wet road
Northeastern 17 From Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-18 5:22
Bare and wet road
Northeastern 519 From Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-18 5:23
Bare and wet road
Northeastern 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and wet road Good No 2018-04-18 0:45
Bare and dry road
Northeastern 631 From White River to Highway 11 Bare and wet road Good Yes 2018-04-18 5:22
Partly snow covered
Partly ice covered
Northeastern 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Partly snow packed Good Yes 2018-04-18 5:00
Bare and wet road

News Tidbits – Although we are hating this never ending winter – the snowmobilers must be very happy with the longer winter.

