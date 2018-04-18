Wednesday Morning News – April 18

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High plus 4. UV index 5 or moderate.
|Northeastern
|101
|From Timmins to Highway 144
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|Yes
|2018-04-18 2:34
|Partly snow covered
|Northeastern
|101
|From Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|Partly ice covered
|Good
|Yes
|2018-04-18 7:47
|Partly snow covered
|Northeastern
|101
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Partly snow packed
|Good
|Yes
|2018-04-18 5:00
|Bare and wet road
|Northeastern
|101
|From Highway 651 to Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2018-04-18 0:45
|Bare and dry road
|Northeastern
|129
|From Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2018-04-18 4:06
|Bare and wet road
|Northeastern
|129
|From Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|Yes
|2018-04-18 5:00
|Partly snow packed
|Northeastern
|17
|From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2018-04-18 5:21
|Bare and wet road
|Northeastern
|17
|From Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2018-04-18 0:44
|Bare and wet road
|Northeastern
|17
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2018-04-18 0:44
|Bare and wet road
|Northeastern
|17
|From Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2018-04-18 5:22
|Bare and wet road
|Northeastern
|519
|From Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2018-04-18 5:23
|Bare and wet road
|Northeastern
|547
|From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2018-04-18 0:45
|Bare and dry road
|Northeastern
|631
|From White River to Highway 11
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|Yes
|2018-04-18 5:22
|Partly snow covered
|Partly ice covered
|Northeastern
|651
|From Highway 101 to Missinabi
|Partly snow packed
|Good
|Yes
|2018-04-18 5:00
|Bare and wet road
News Tidbits – Although we are hating this never ending winter – the snowmobilers must be very happy with the longer winter.