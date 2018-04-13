Friday Morning News – April 13

Weather – Today will be a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High plus 1. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight it will be partly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 14.

A potential winter storm is expected Sunday into Monday from Lake Superior Provincial Park to the east. Environment Canada warns “Snow at times heavy will spread into Northeastern Ontario Sunday morning. Significant snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible by Monday night. In addition, strong northeasterly winds will produce areas of blowing snow, leading to reduced visibilities.

Southeastern areas including Sudbury and North Bay can expect the snow to become mixed with ice pellets and possibly freezing rain on Sunday night. This may lead to reduced snowfall accumulations.

Snow and blowing snow will ease Monday night into Tuesday.”

Road – bare and dry

News Tidbits – Mayor Ron Rody will be running for mayor in the fall municipal election. He is the first to throw his hat in the ring.

Tonight at 5 p.m. Wawa will #Walkfor Humboldt beginning at the Town Hall (40 Broadway Avenue).