Wawa is Pit Stop for Fifty Cats

Apr 9, 2018 @ 08:34

130 cats from Northern Ontario have made their way from the Kenora Cat Shelter, Second Chance Pet Network in Dryden, to Southern Ontario with the help Ontario SPCA and The Welland & District Humane Society.

It was explained that the Welland SPCA has a long-standing relationship with Kenora Cat Shelter and Second Chance Pet Network in Dryden. They asked for help when they had full shelters. Beat the Heat brought fifty cats to Wawa, the halfway stop where they were met by the Welland SPCA’s transport team. The Welland team also made a stop on Manitoulin Island to pick up four kittens.

“This mission is a true collaboration and dedication to animal welfare,” says John Greer, Executive Director, Welland & District SPCA. “These cats have been given a second chance thanks to all the community partners involved: Beat the Heat Kenora, Ontario SPCA, Kenora Cat Shelter, Second Chance Pet Network, North Star Air Ltd. and the Wikki Rez dog group. The Welland & District SPCA looks forward to working with these community partners in the future in providing essential services to the North.”

Eighty-five more cats were transported by the Ontario SPCA team. The team made the trip to Dryden’s Second Chance Pet Rescue to pick up these cats, and then headed back on the long trip home to Stouffville. They made an overnight rest stop in North Bay where the North Bay and District Humane Society generously provided the cats with care and a place to rest. Ten of the cats were then met by Georgian Triangle Humane Society, which brought them to Collingwood to find homes through their adoption program.

The remaining cats were headed to the Ontario SPCA Provincial Education & Animal Centre. Twenty-five will stay there and find homes, with the remaining 50 will be adopted through the Welland & District SPCA. They have a partnership with PetSmart to help find ‘fur’ever homes for the cats.

“The Ontario SPCA is pleased to be able to offer its support to this transfer and is proud to have such wonderful partners in animal welfare,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Senior Director, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA. “Partnerships like this truly do make a difference in the lives of animals.”