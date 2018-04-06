Friday Morning News – April 6

Apr 6, 2018 @ 08:06

Weather – Winter is back, with about 2cm of snow fallen in town. Environment Canada says that we will have a few flurries ending late this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High minus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.

Roads

101 – Timmins to Wawa is bare and dry, bare and wet, and snow packed.

129 – Thessalon to Aubrey Falls is vare and wet, and partly snow covered

– Aubrey Falls to Chapleau is snow covered, bare and wet road, partly snow covered, partly snow packed, and snow packed

17 – Soo to Montreal River is bare and wet, and partly snow covered

– Montreal River to Wawa is bare and dry

– Wawa to Paint Lake Road is bare and dry and snow covered

– Paint Lake Road to southwest of White River is bare and dry, bare and wet road, and partly snow covered

Hwy 519 – Hwy 17 to Dubreuilville is bare and wet

Hwy 547 – Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction is bare and dry

Hwy 631 – White River to Hornepayne to Jct Hwy 11 is bare and dry and bare and wet

Hwy 651 – Hwy 101 to Missinabie is bare and dry, bare and wet, and partly snow packed

News Tidbits

If you are headed to the Soo and have a craving or curiosity for ink… Drop in to ‘The Tech’ for the Twin City Tattoo Convention from April 6-8. There will be tattoo artists, contests, air brush and motorcycle art; also to entertain the crowds will be standup comedy and live music. This inaugural event will feature local artists in the Soo and from across the river, and a few from Southern Ontario.

Travel safe today