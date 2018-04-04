Wednesday Morning News – April 4

Apr 4, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather – Today will be cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 5. UV index 4 or moderate. Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low minus 16.

Roads

Conditions Visibility Drifting 101 From Timmins to Highway 144 Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-04 2:19 101 From Highway 144 to Shawmere River Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-04 2:19 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-04 3:22 129 From Aubrey Falls to Chapleau Partly snow packed, Bare and dry, bare and wet, snow packed Fair Yes 2018-04-04 5:33 129 From Thessalon to Aubrey Falls Bare and wet road, snow covered Fair Yes 2018-04-04 6:41 17 From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge Partly snow covered, Bare and wet road, snow covered Good No 2018-04-04 6:29 17 From Montreal River Bridge to Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-04 3:22 17 From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-04 3:22 519 From Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-04 3:22 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-04 3:22 631 From White River to Highway 11 Bare and dry road Good No 2018-04-04 3:22 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Bare and wet road, partly snow packed Good No 2018-04-04 5:33

News Tidbits – Toronto Police are looking into the deaths of 14 men (between 1975 and 1978), some of which remain unsolved. They are looking at these deaths and if they could be linked to Bruce McArthur.

Fifty years ago, on April 4, 1968, American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis.