Happenings at Wawa First United – April 4

Apr 4, 2018 @ 09:30

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.

The Easter Cross of Lights is in place above the front door of the Church. Its light shines forth to commemorate the resurrection of our Lord. Thank you to the Reid Family & all who made this possible.

Sat. Apr. 07 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Thurs. April 12 Thrift Shop begins – 5 p.m.

Sun. April 22 Official Board meeting

Following Morning worship

Alleluia! Christ Is Risen!

Christ Is Risen indeed. Alleluia!