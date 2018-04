The annual Provincial Seatbelt Campaign runs from March 30 to April 2, 2018. OPP are offering the following tips:

If you’re pregnant, you still need to wear a seatbelt. You should:

Wear both the lap and shoulder belt,

Sit as upright as possible, and

Wear the lap belt low so it pulls downward on your pelvic bones and not across your stomach.

A driver can be charged and face a fine totalling $240 and two demerit points for seatbelt infractions.