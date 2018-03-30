OPP offer ‘Today’s Tip – How to properly wear a seatbelt!”

The annual Provincial Seatbelt Campaign runs from March 30 to April 2, 2018. OPP are offering the following tips:

Wear your seatbelt so that it crosses your chest and your lower hips; as these areas of the body are better able to resist the force of a crash.

Do not put the shoulder strap under your arm or behind your back.

Ensure that the seatbelt is not twisted; as a twisted seatbelt will not spread the force of a crash across your body to protect you properly.

A driver can be charged and face a fine totalling $240 and two demerit points for seatbelt infractions.