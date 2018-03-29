Thursday Morning News – March 29

Weather – Today will be cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 4 this morning then rising. UV index 4 or moderate. Tonight will see a few clouds, and a low of -12C.

Roads – Highways are bare and wet and bare and dry.

News Tidbits – The Algoma District School Board trustees voted last night on a resolution that would have removed one trustee. The trustees represent Wawa, Chapleau, Hornepayne, Central Algoma, North Shore and Highway 17, First Nation, Prince and unorganized townships, Elliot Lake and Sault Ste. Marie. The vote was tied, and with a majority vote required – the resolution was defeated.