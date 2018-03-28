Council Holds Interviews and Chooses Two new Councillors

Mar 28, 2018 @ 20:46

Since the resignation of Councillor Besner, and the declaration of Councillor Liddle’s seat vacant – Council has been conducting business with only three members, Mayor Ron Rody and Councillors Sandra Weitzel and Bill Chiasson. On Monday, Council held an interview process with four candidates: Pat Tait, Robert Reece, Julia Rowe and Cathy Cannon. Mayor Rody did disclose that Pat Tait had spoken to him about his interest in running for Council, and provided him with some materials – prior to the seats becoming vacant. Councillor Chiasson also had spoken to Pat Tait – also prior to the seats becoming vacant.

The applicants were first sequestered, and then invited one by one to present a “biography” within a set time limit. Once their biography was presented, each candidate was re-sequestered.

Pat Tait was the first to be interviewed. Pat explained that he has been a long-time resident of Wawa, working and retiring here. Pat has been not only employed here but also was a member of the Labour Adjustment Committee when Weyerhaeuser closed. He spoke of the concerns he felt faced the community: Waterfront, Landfill expansion/Recycling, development of Hub Centre, closure of William Teddy Park. As he is retired, Pat said he would have ample time to devote to being a councillor, brings no agenda to the table and wishes to be a voice for the people.

Robert Reece is a newcomer to the community, but that would offer new and different views as he has no past relationships to flavour any decisions he might have to make as a councillor. An accountant, Robert knows and understands how business run and financial responsibilities. He currently works at Michipicoten First Nation and is a director on the LDHC Board.

Julia Rowe is a teacher at Michipicoten High School and has been living in Wawa for a number of years. She moved here, bought a house and as she said it, “fell in love with the town”. Julia has worked in an administrative position at MHS and found it isolating – she looks forward to working as part of the team of Municipal Council. She hopes to be the voice of a lot of people, focussing on the voice of Wawa’s youth.

Cathy Cannon was the last applicant. A long-term resident of Wawa, she has 24 years of volunteering at the Wawa Salmon Derby, and many years with Wawa Minor Hockey. Cathy believes that Wawa will have to think outside of the box in order to combat the population loss. She offered the thought of perhaps an online warehouse, and other similiar tech-based ideas to provide gainful, long-term employment for residents of Wawa.

With all the biographies presented, each candidate made a second appearance and was asked the same three questions in the same order.

a) Can you describe the knowledge, skills, and experience you that make you the most suitable candidate to fill this vacancy?

b) What is the most critical long-term challenge facing Wawa, and what is the best way to manage that challenge?

c) Keeping in mind that we have a Community Strategic Plan, and a Municipal Business Plan, can you please tell us the top three issues that you would bring forward as a team member of Council.

Pat Tait was first again. His answer to the first being a people person, honest, can express openly some tough subjects without getting into a conflict. As a General Manager of 60 employees, had to work safely, a wide variety of experiences – team leader, on the floor, project management, capital project. The most critical challenge facing Wawa is the Landfill Site, just because it is an environmental issue, that issue combines with recycling. Pat’s top three issues are:

a) Sustainability – we have to continue to keep what we have, manage it and maintain it.

b) Demographics – older generation support, younger generations but not children; and

c) Infrastructure, maintain and expand to make them fit our community.

Robert came back into the room, and was asked the same questions. His answer to the first was that his background in ‘numbers’, Robert knows business, comfortable to work with government agencies, comfortable to talk to anyone at their level to get the best result. Having been on many boards, I know how the process works, and how to get work done. The most critical long-term problem is Economics according to Robert. In his short term, he feels that we have to draw in more business, build up the economy so that people want to come here and run their business. Robert responded to the last question, saying that he needed more time to answer that – he hadn’t had an opportunity to review those two documents in depth.

Julia had her opportunity to respond. Her answer to the first question was that she didn’t have a lot of knowledge about the workings of the town council, but, her skills and experience, and that she continues to learn, take courses to advance her skills. Julia has worked in administration for the past two years, and knows what it’s like to make a decision that may not make others happy; to take the feedback that isn’t positive – she has a ‘compassionate thick skin’. The long-term challenges that she sees facing Wawa are maintaining a stable population, and dealing with temporary employment. We have amazing infrastructure already in place, the services for many to come here, excellent hospital – we can be that relatively inexpensive place for people to come, live and work. She brought forth the idea of remote working. Her top three isues to bring forth were

a) she has no agenda to bring to council,

b) making sure our youth are engaged and feel a part of our town, future employment for them – I think that is huge,

c) Wawa dog owners, who are some of the best she has ever seen. We need to support them, perhaps with poop bag dispensers on the telephone poles.

Cathy responded to the questions last. Her skills and experience that she would bring to Council, the ability to work hard, find solutions to problems, working with a team. Cathy felt that the most critical problem to face Wawa is keeping industry here, keeping something here to keep our families, youth, job opportunities in town. Cathy at first didn’t know how to answer the last question. Mayor Rody asked if she wanted to take a crack at it, and after hearing it again, she responded with

a) trying to find ways to improve this community by improving the waterfront,

b) Wawa Lake, and

c) to support and bring in more tourism.

Council then went ‘in’ camera to make a decision. They returned to Council Chamber where Mayor Rody thanked them for their interest, and hope to see the names of them on the ballot for the election in the fall. All candidates have the potential to become Councillors. Council then announced that the successful candidates were Pat Tait and Julia Rowe. They will be sworn in at the next Council meeting (April 10, 2018), and will serve until the election.