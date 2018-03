Mar 23, 2018 @ 09:07

The Michipicoten Volunteer Fire Fighters were very pleased to receive a $1000 donation from Wesdome Gold Mines. This was used to purchase a Hurst rescue tool for the fire department. This and other essential pieces of equipment will be on display at the Wawa Fire Department’s Open House later this spring. Tania Case (Wesdome) presented Chris Burry with the cheque.