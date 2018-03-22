Legion Hall in Spanish Broken into

Mar 22, 2018 @ 10:58

On March 16, 2018, shortly after 2:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 576 located on Brennan Harbour Road in the Town of Spanish.

Police attended the scene and found the apparent point of entry and exit for the suspect(s) was a rear door. The unknown person(s) stole an estimate of four cases of Coors Light (bottles) and two cases of Coors Light (bottles) from a cooler behind the bar.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public’s assistance in solving this crime. Anyone with information regarding this break and enter is asked to call your local police service or the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

If you want to remain anonymous you may call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of $2000.