Friday Morning News – March 16

Weather
|Today
|Mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 27 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|A few clouds. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 19.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-16 2:16
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-16 2:17
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-16 4:11
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-16 2:49
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-16 3:22
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-16 4:11
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-16 3:42
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-16 2:49
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-16 2:49
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-16 3:04
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-16 2:49
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-16 2:49
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-16 3:04
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow packed sections.
|2018-03-16 4:11
News Tidbits – The unanimous decision of the Provincial Nomination Committee was that Patrick Brown will not be an eligible candidate for nomination in Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte.
The Ontario PC Party’s Provincial Nominations Committee (PNC) unanimously decided to reopen nominations in the following ridings:
- Brampton North
- Mississauga Centre
- Newmarket-Aurora
“The PNC has set aside the nomination in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas as a result of the flawed process.