Wednesday Morning News – March 14

Weather

Today Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High zero. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight Flurries ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 12.

 

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-14 2:16
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-14 2:16
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-14 4:55
101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-14 3:19
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-14 3:28
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-14 4:55
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-14 3:53
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-14 3:19
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-14 3:19
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-14 3:19
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-14 3:19
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-14 3:19
631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-14 3:19
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-03-14 4:55

 

News Tidbits – Steven Hawking died this morning in England. This is also the anniversary of Einstein’s Birthday, and PI day.

