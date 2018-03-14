Wednesday Morning News – March 14

Weather
|Today
|Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High zero. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Flurries ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 12.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-14 2:16
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-14 2:16
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-14 4:55
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-14 3:19
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-14 3:28
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-14 4:55
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-14 3:53
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-14 3:19
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-14 3:19
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-14 3:19
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-14 3:19
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-14 3:19
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-14 3:19
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-03-14 4:55
News Tidbits – Steven Hawking died this morning in England. This is also the anniversary of Einstein’s Birthday, and PI day.