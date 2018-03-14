Graffiti brightens up the school

Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:38

École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) was thrilled to welcome Dominique “Mique Michelle” Boisvenue who generously donated graffiti murals to the schools. These murals, that now adorn the hallway walls, are a great representation of the region’s culture.

Mique Michelle is a Métis artist from Field, Ontario. Her beautiful and colorful graffiti art can be found on inside and outside walls in public spaces all over Ontario. What’s most important for Mique Michelle is to make art accessible to everyone.