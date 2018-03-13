Tuesday Morning News – March 13

Weather
|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High minus 4.
|Tonight
|Clearing this evening. Low minus 15.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|partly snow covered with snow covered sections.
|2018-03-13 2:22
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|snow covered
|2018-03-13 2:22
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-13 5:22
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-13 5:22
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-13 4:42
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-13 5:22
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-13 5:21
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-13 5:22
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-13 5:22
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-13 5:22
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-13 5:22
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-13 5:22
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow covered with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-13 5:22
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-03-13 5:22
News Tidbits – In White River residents are being advised that because of frost levels the Township of White River Water Department would like all residents to run water (diameter of a pencil) to prevent frozen water lines.