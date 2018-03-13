Tuesday Morning News – March 13

Weather

Today Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High minus 4. Tonight Clearing this evening. Low minus 15.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered with snow covered sections. 2018-03-13 2:22 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River snow covered 2018-03-13 2:22 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-13 5:22 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-13 5:22 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-13 4:42 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-13 5:22 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-13 5:21 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-13 5:22 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-13 5:22 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-13 5:22 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-13 5:22 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-13 5:22 631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-13 5:22 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-03-13 5:22

News Tidbits – In White River residents are being advised that because of frost levels the Township of White River Water Department would like all residents to run water (diameter of a pencil) to prevent frozen water lines.