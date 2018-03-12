Monday Morning News – March 12

Mar 12, 2018 @ 07:52
Weather
|Today
|Flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 1.
|Tonight
|A few flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 13.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-12 7:26
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-12 7:19
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|partly snow covered with bare and wet road, snow covered sections.
|2018-03-12 6:37
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|snow covered with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-12 5:25
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-12 5:20
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow covered with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-12 6:37
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|partly snow covered
|2018-03-12 5:22
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-12 5:25
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-12 5:25
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-12 5:25
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-12 5:25
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|snow covered with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-12 5:25
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow covered
|2018-03-12 5:25
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow covered with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-12 6:37
News Tidbits
Hydro One Limited and Hydro One Inc. have filed a Section 92 application with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to design, build and operate the new East-West Tie transmission line. The company is calling its proposal the Lake Superior Link, which is 50kms shorter and $100 million less expensive than Next Bridge’s competing proposal by using the existing power line corridor through Pukaskwa National Park.