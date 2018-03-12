Monday Morning News – March 12

Mar 12, 2018 @ 07:52

Weather

Today Flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 1. Tonight A few flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 13.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-12 7:26 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-12 7:19 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow covered with bare and wet road, snow covered sections. 2018-03-12 6:37 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-12 5:25 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road 2018-03-12 5:20 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow covered with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-12 6:37 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge partly snow covered 2018-03-12 5:22 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-12 5:25 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-12 5:25 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-12 5:25 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-12 5:25 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-12 5:25 631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered 2018-03-12 5:25 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-12 6:37

News Tidbits

Hydro One Limited and Hydro One Inc. have filed a Section 92 application with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to design, build and operate the new East-West Tie transmission line. The company is calling its proposal the Lake Superior Link, which is 50kms shorter and $100 million less expensive than Next Bridge’s competing proposal by using the existing power line corridor through Pukaskwa National Park.