Friday Morning News – March 9

Mar 9, 2018 @ 07:57
Weather
|Today
|Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 12.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-09 2:25
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-09 2:25
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-09 5:24
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and wet road
|2018-03-09 5:04
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-03-09 3:11
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-09 5:24
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-03-09 3:51
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-09 5:04
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-09 5:04
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-03-09 5:21
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-03-09 5:22
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and wet road
|2018-03-09 5:04
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow covered with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-09 5:21
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-03-09 5:24
News Tidbits – Just in case you aren’t on facebook – The winner of the Recycling in Wawa Survey was Wende Cameron. She won a $50 Valu-Mart gift card.