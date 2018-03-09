Friday Morning News – March 9

Mar 9, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather

Today Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4. Tonight Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 12.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-09 2:25 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-09 2:25 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-09 5:24 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-03-09 5:04 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-09 3:11 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-09 5:24 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-09 3:51 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-03-09 5:04 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-03-09 5:04 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-09 5:21 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-09 5:22 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road 2018-03-09 5:04 631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-09 5:21 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-03-09 5:24

News Tidbits – Just in case you aren’t on facebook – The winner of the Recycling in Wawa Survey was Wende Cameron. She won a $50 Valu-Mart gift card.