Mar 4, 2018 @ 11:50

This year’s winner of the $30,000 Registration Prize at the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby was no stranger standing beside the ticket barrel. Kurt (Maysen) Geldart is the winner of the cash prize.

In 2014, Kurt (Jake) Geldart won the Registration Prize of a truck, a 2014 Dodge RAM 1500 4×4 SXT Quad Cab.