STEVENS, Agnes (nee Robertson)

Mar 4, 2018 @ 11:42

The family of Agnes McDougall Stevens (nee Robertson) sadly announces her passing at the age of 93, on February 25, 2018. Agnes was born in Dundee, Scotland on March 5, 1924.

Agnes will be missed by her son Andy (Sharon) and her daughter Anne (Selly Pajamaki ), as well as her grandchildren Ryan (Jocelynn), Glenn (Heather), and Kristen Stevens, and her nieces and nephews. She was fond of her (7) great-grandchildren and loved to have a four-generation photo taken. She was predeceased by her husband Tom in 1988, her parents Andrew and Magdalene and her sister Helen.

Agnes will now be resting beside her beloved husband.

During the war, she met a young Canadian soldier, Thomas Stevens and they married on August 15, 1945. She and many other married ladies came over to Canada and were affectionately known as “war-brides”. She and her husband took up residence in Fort Frances. Their two children Andrew (Andy) and Anne were born there. In 1950, the family moved to Atikokan, where Tom was employed as a butcher in the newly developing iron mine town – a town that could only be accessed by rail. Quite a change for a city girl from Scotland.

Agnes was an active member of the Atikokan Royal Canadian Ladies Auxiliary, a founding member of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and a hospital volunteer. She worked at Sears and Eaton’s where she made many friends.

Agnes loved to travel, and she and Tom would often stay at various campgrounds. They would stop at every point of interest. Agnes was blessed with a near photographic memory and in later years could account in great details all the trips and recite what each of us ate. As well, at the mention of any subject, she had a childhood song or saying that she would quickly render.

We would like to thank her neighbours for all their care and support over the years, and the Atikokan Home Support for their care – they became part of her extended family.

A Celebration of Life is planned to be held on April 28, 2018, at the Atikokan Legion Hall at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations directed to the AGH Foundation (Box 2490, Atikokan, ON, P0T 1C0; www.AGHospitalFoundation.org), or a charity of your choice.