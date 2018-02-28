Happenings at Wawa First United Church – February 28

Feb 28, 2018 @ 11:57

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m. Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.

We are now in the season of Lent which lasts until Easter.

Thurs. Mar. 01 World Day of Prayer – First United Church – 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 03 Prayer Shawl Ministry- 3 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 05 U.C.W. 7 p.m. Budget for 2018

Thurs. Mar. 15 Worship Comm. – 9:30 a.m.

Advance Notice :- April 12-16 Thrift Shop. We are NOW gratefully accepting donations.

Lent is a time of seeking change.