Happenings at Wawa First United Church – February 28

Feb 28, 2018 @ 11:57
The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m. Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.
We are now in the season of Lent which lasts until Easter.
Thurs.  Mar. 01   World Day of Prayer – First United Church – 7 p.m.
Sat.      Mar. 03    Prayer Shawl Ministry- 3 p.m.
Mon.    Mar. 05   U.C.W.   7 p.m.  Budget for 2018
Thurs.  Mar. 15 Worship Comm. – 9:30 a.m.
Advance Notice :- April 12-16   Thrift Shop. We are NOW gratefully accepting donations.
Lent is a time of seeking change.

