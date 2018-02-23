Wawa Woman Charged with Impaired after collision

Feb 23, 2018 @ 09:01

On Thursday February 22, 2018, at approximately 5:10 p.m., officers from the Superior East (Wawa) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision in the town of Wawa Ontario. After speaking to the female driver, officers detected an odour of alcohol on her breath.

As a result Nicole KORYTKO age 27, of Wawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offence;

Adult Driving with More than 80 mgs of Alcohol in Blood contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was issued a 90 day Automatic Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

She is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario, on April 9, 2018.