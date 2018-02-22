Thank You – Coco Movie Nights

Feb 22, 2018 @ 09:47

The Grade 7 & 8 class from St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School would like to thank everyone who attended our Movie Nights featuring Coco! They would also like to thank all those who volunteered in order to make the event a success!

Keep an eye out for them around town as they will once again have a Bake Sale table at the Fish Derby on Friday, March 2nd and will be holding a Bottle Drive on Tuesday, March 6th, after 6 p.m. collecting bottles and milk jugs.

All proceeds from these events go towards their year-end trip to Quebec!