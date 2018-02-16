SWANSON, Christopher Lee ‘Chris’

Feb 16, 2018 @ 7:43

Tragically on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the age of 23. Loving son of Patsy Swanson (William Peterson) and Sanford Wynne. Cherished brother of Tiffany, Tara-Lynn and Melissa. Proud uncle of Aiyasha. Chris will be sadly missed by his grandparents, aunts and uncles and his cousins. Special friend of Isaiah.

Friends may visit on Monday, February 19, 2018 from 9 am until 10:30 am at the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E. – 705-759-2522). Funeral service in the chapel at 11 am.

Memorial donations to the Victim Services of Algoma would be appreciated.