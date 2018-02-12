Monday Morning News – February 12

Feb 12, 2018 @ 07:48
Weather
|Today
|Sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 27 this morning.
|Tonight
|Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 27.
Roads
|2018-02-12 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|snow covered with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-12 2:32
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|partly snow covered with snow covered sections.
|2018-02-12 2:33
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-12 5:29
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. Poor visibility.
|2018-02-12 5:26
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed
|2018-02-12 5:21
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-12 5:29
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-02-12 5:23
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet roadPoor visibility.
|2018-02-12 5:26
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-12 5:26
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-12 5:28
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-12 5:26
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. Poor visibility.
|2018-02-12 5:26
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow covered
|2018-02-12 5:28
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-02-12 5:29
News Tidbits –
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Snowboard
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Mark McMorris
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Max Parrot
|Ladies Slopestyle
|Laurie Blouin
|Freestyle Skiing
|Ladies Moguls
|Justine Dufour Lapointe
|Speedskating
|Men’s 5000m
|Ted Jan Bloemen
|Figure Skating
|Team
|Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
It was sad to see on Facebook that two former residents of Wawa have passed on; Gord Wyllie and Rhondo Johnston.