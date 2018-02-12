Monday Morning News – February 12

Feb 12, 2018 @ 07:48

Weather

Today Sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 27 this morning. Tonight Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 27.

Roads

2018-02-12 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 snow covered with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-12 2:32 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered with snow covered sections. 2018-02-12 2:33 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-02-12 5:29 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-02-12 5:26 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed 2018-02-12 5:21 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-02-12 5:29 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-02-12 5:23 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet roadPoor visibility. 2018-02-12 5:26 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road 2018-02-12 5:26 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-12 5:28 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-12 5:26 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-02-12 5:26 631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered 2018-02-12 5:28 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-12 5:29

News Tidbits –

Gold Silver Bronze Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot Ladies Slopestyle Laurie Blouin Freestyle Skiing Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe Speedskating Men’s 5000m Ted Jan Bloemen Figure Skating Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir

It was sad to see on Facebook that two former residents of Wawa have passed on; Gord Wyllie and Rhondo Johnston.