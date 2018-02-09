St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School – OFIP French Club

Feb 9, 2018 @ 09:01

St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School runs on a balanced day of half English instruction and half French instruction. This 50/50 model allows students to gain confidence in both English and French languages.

St. Joseph French Immersion offers an after-school French club that is free to the students and runs twice a week after school. This amazing opportunity is funded by the Ontario Focused Intervention Partnership (OFIP). The program is a key strategy intended to encourage and support student achievement. Students at St. Joseph French Immersion are very enthusiastic about the French Club and created these posters as a response to “Pourquoi apprendre le francais?” They then dialogued about what they loved most about learning French.

The French Club focuses on CEFR inspired activities and authentic tasks that provide students with ongoing opportunities to build confidence in their French communication skills!