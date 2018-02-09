Chiefs issue statement on Fort Albany Members who died after altercations with Timmins Police Service

Feb 9, 2018 @ 08:02

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon, and Fort Albany First Nation Chief Andrew Solomon have issued the following statement regarding two Fort Albany members who have died following altercations with Timmins Police Service over the past few days:

“We are shocked that two Fort Albany members have died at the hands of police. We are very troubled by these tragedies and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and Fort Albany community. We do not yet know all the facts around these altercations but encourage the Special Investigations Unit and the Chief Coroner of Ontario to get to the bottom of these incidents without delay. Our people must continually leave their families and communities to come to cities to seek service that are not available in their respective communities. We have seen systemic racism in the City of Thunder Bay, and must now wonder if this is also happening in Timmins. We expect the respective ministries and officials to take these concerns seriously and work with the families of the deceased, the Fort Albany community, the Mushkegowuk Council, and the City of Timmins.”

Joey Knapaysweet, 21, had been living in Timmins to access medical services not available in Fort Albany. According to reports, on Saturday (February 3) he had an interaction with Timmins police which led to him being tasered and ultimately shot and killed by the police.

Agnes Sutherland, 62, used a wheelchair and suffered from health complications. It is alleged that when police attended at the scene of the local shelter Ms. Sutherland was treated roughly while being taken into police custody. She suffered severe complications during her detention and ultimately was taken to hospital where she died Sunday evening (February 4).

Chief Andrew Solomon has addressed these concerns to the Attorney General for Ontario and the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services. He has called for an investigation into the actions of the Timmins Police Service as they relate to the deaths of Joey Knapaysweet and Agnes Sutherland.

SIU Investigating Fatal Police-involved Shooting in Timmins

Case Number: 18-OFD-030

Mississauga, ON (3 February, 2018) — The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man this morning in Timmins.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018, officers with the Timmins Police Service responded to the Emergency Medical Services building – located at 500 Algonquin Boulevard East – to deal with a man.

When the man fled from the officers, they followed him.

There was an interaction between the man and officers and one of the officers discharged a firearm.

The man was struck. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, three investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident. One subject officers and seven witness officers have been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

SIU Investigating Death of Woman in Timmins

Case Number: 18-OCD-033

Mississauga, ON (5 February, 2018) — The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman this weekend in Timmins.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018, the Timmins Police Service (TPS) was called to the Timmins District Hospital to investigate a woman. When asked to leave, the woman got into a taxi and left.

A short time later, the woman was allegedly causing a disturbance at a shelter in the area of Ross Avenue East and Hemlock Street. TPS officers arrested the woman and transported her to the police station where she was lodged in a cell.

At approximately 10 p.m., an ambulance was called and the woman was taken to the hospital.

On February 4, 2018, the TPS was notified that the woman had been pronounced dead in hospital.

At this time, two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.