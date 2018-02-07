Happenings at Wawa First United – February 7

Feb 7, 2018 @ 10:52

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m. Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.

Sun. Feb. 11 Annual Meeting will be held following Morning Worship. All members & adherents are encouraged to attend & discuss the Annual Reports, voice their concerns & offer their ideas. Please bring your copy of the Annual Report with you on Sunday.

Tues. Feb. 13 Shrove Tues. The day before Ash Wednesday is so called because of making confession & being “shriven” of sin.

Wed. Feb. 14 Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent and is the 46th day before Easter.

Sat. Feb. 24 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

O God, anoint us with love, hope, joy and open hearts.