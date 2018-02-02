Nine Arrested in Marathon Drug Investigation

Feb 2, 2018 @ 10:00
On February 1, 2018, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) with the assistance of the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB), the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), K-9 Unit, members of the Marathon OPP Detachment, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS), and Anishinabek Police Service (APS) have charged 9 individuals with 57 drug related offences.
Officers executed Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants on 6 homes in the Marathon and Pic River First Nation area. 8 males and 1 female have been arrested and face various charges.
The charges stem from an investigation which focused on individuals trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine in and around the community of Marathon and Pic River First Nation.
Seized during the investigation were methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, Percocet/Oxycodone, Psilocybin, and cannabis marihuana. The street value of the drugs seized is approximately $45,000.00 total . Also seized was $1865.00 in Canadian currency.
CHARGED ARE:
Malcolm BUBAR, age 31, of Marathon
- One count of trafficking methamphetamine S. 5(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine S. 5(2) CDSA
- One count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine S. 5(2) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Oxycodone S. 4(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Marihuana S. 4(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Cocaine (crack) S. 4(1) CDSA
- Two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC
- Two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC
Chad Mulvihill, age 38, of Marathon
- Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine S. 5(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine S. 5(2) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Oxycodone S. 4(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Psilocybin S. 4(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Marihuana S. 4(1) CDSA
- Two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC
Michael Pawlowski, age 52, of Marathon
- Six counts of Trafficking Cocaine S. 5(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine S. 5(2) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Cocaine (crack) S. 4(1) CDSA
- Seven counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC
Karen Vosdingh, age 31, of Marathon
- Two counts of Trafficking Cocaine S. 5(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Oxycodone S. 4(1) CDSA
Shawn Vosdingh, age 41, of Marathon
- Two counts of Trafficking Cocaine S. 5(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Oxycodone S. 4(1) CDSA
- Two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC
Bradley Starr, age 51, of Pic River First Nation
- One count of Possession of Methamphetamine S. 4(1) CDSA
Michael Starr, age 26, of Pic River First Nation
- Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine S. 5(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Methamphetamine S. 4(1) CDSA
- Two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC
Norman Starr, age 30, of Pic River First Nation
- Four counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine S. 5(1) CDSA
- One count of Possession of Methamphetamine S. 4(1) CDSA
- Four counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC
Troy Lynch, age 25, of Pic River First Nations
- One count of Possession of Methamphetamine S. 4(1) CDSA