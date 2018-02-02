Nine Arrested in Marathon Drug Investigation

Feb 2, 2018 @ 10:00

On February 1, 2018, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) with the assistance of the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB), the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), K-9 Unit, members of the Marathon OPP Detachment, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS), and Anishinabek Police Service (APS) have charged 9 individuals with 57 drug related offences.

Officers executed Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants on 6 homes in the Marathon and Pic River First Nation area. 8 males and 1 female have been arrested and face various charges.

The charges stem from an investigation which focused on individuals trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine in and around the community of Marathon and Pic River First Nation.

Seized during the investigation were methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, Percocet/Oxycodone, Psilocybin, and cannabis marihuana. The street value of the drugs seized is approximately $45,000.00 total . Also seized was $1865.00 in Canadian currency.

CHARGED ARE:

Malcolm BUBAR, age 31, of Marathon

One count of trafficking methamphetamine S. 5(1) CDSA

One count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine S. 5(2) CDSA

One count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine S. 5(2) CDSA

One count of Possession of Oxycodone S. 4(1) CDSA

One count of Possession of Marihuana S. 4(1) CDSA

One count of Possession of Cocaine (crack) S. 4(1) CDSA

Two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC

Two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC

Chad Mulvihill, age 38, of Marathon

Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine S. 5(1) CDSA

One count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine S. 5(2) CDSA

One count of Possession of Oxycodone S. 4(1) CDSA

One count of Possession of Psilocybin S. 4(1) CDSA

One count of Possession of Marihuana S. 4(1) CDSA

Two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC

Michael Pawlowski, age 52, of Marathon

Six counts of Trafficking Cocaine S. 5(1) CDSA

One count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine S. 5(2) CDSA

One count of Possession of Cocaine (crack) S. 4(1) CDSA

Seven counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC

Karen Vosdingh, age 31, of Marathon

Two counts of Trafficking Cocaine S. 5(1) CDSA

One count of Possession of Oxycodone S. 4(1) CDSA

Shawn Vosdingh, age 41, of Marathon

Two counts of Trafficking Cocaine S. 5(1) CDSA

One count of Possession of Oxycodone S. 4(1) CDSA

Two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC

Bradley Starr, age 51, of Pic River First Nation

One count of Possession of Methamphetamine S. 4(1) CDSA

Michael Starr, age 26, of Pic River First Nation

Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine S. 5(1) CDSA

One count of Possession of Methamphetamine S. 4(1) CDSA

Two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC

Norman Starr, age 30, of Pic River First Nation

Four counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine S. 5(1) CDSA

One count of Possession of Methamphetamine S. 4(1) CDSA

Four counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime S. 354(1)(a) CC

Troy Lynch, age 25, of Pic River First Nations