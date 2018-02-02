Love Good Curling – Sault College Hosts OCAA Curling Championships

Feb 2, 2018 @ 08:17

Sault College is honoured to welcome the province’s best collegiate curlers at the 2018 OCAA Curling Championships! The Championships take place February 7 – 11, 2018, at the Community First Curling Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, ON. With 16 teams from 7 different institutions participating in this year’s championships, it promises to be an exciting weekend of curling action.

Live action begins Thursday, February 8 with the first draw starting at 11 a.m., and will continue through the following days leading up to the championship rounds on Sunday, February 11. Complete tournament information can be found at both www.ocaa.com under championship central and https://www2017.saultcollege.ca/Athletics/OCAACurling.asp. Complete end scoring will be posted on both websites.

Don’t miss out as the Sault hopes to defend their medal performance for mixed, while Fanshawe strives to continue their success from last year’s OCAA Championship. Humber women’s team looks to defend their title in the OCAA, while Fanshawe looks to continue its success from last year’s CCAA Championships. On the men’s side, Humber will strive to continue the momentum from last year’s gold medal performance in the OCAA. Fanshawe and Mohawk look to continue to find success from their CCAA performances.

Sault College would like to thank Tourism Sault Ste. Marie, Goldline Curling, Belairdirect and the Community First Curling Centre for all of their contributions in helping Sault College and Sault Ste. Marie to once again host this elite championship.

Come out and support our collegiate athletes February 7-11! Medal winners from the championships qualify for the CCAA Curling Championships in March held in Leduc, Alberta.