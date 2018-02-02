Friday Morning News – February 2

Weather
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 32.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 34.
Roads
|2018-02-02 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-02 2:14
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-02 2:15
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-02 3:23
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-02 3:35
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|partly snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-02 3:29
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-02 3:23
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-02 4:54
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-02 3:35
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-02 3:35
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-02 3:35
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-02 3:35
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-02 3:35
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-02 3:18
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-02-02 3:23
News Tidbits – The MMCC Outdoor Skating Rink is OPEN!
Caroline Mulroney, Christine Elliott, and Doug Ford are running for the Ontario PC leadership. Voting starts March 2 and the new leader will be announced March 10.
Did you know? – 24 Sussex Drive is falling apart because no Prime Minister has invested the monies to maintain it, ‘infrastructure’. Maybe they should try to apply for provincial and/or federal grants for energy savings retrofits.