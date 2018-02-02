Friday Morning News – February 2

Weather

Today A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 32. Tonight Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 34.

Roads

2018-02-02 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2018-02-02 2:14 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-02 2:15 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-02 3:23 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-02 3:35 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-02 3:29 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-02 3:23 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-02 4:54 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-02-02 3:35 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-02-02 3:35 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-02 3:35 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-02 3:35 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-02 3:35 631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-02 3:18 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-02 3:23

News Tidbits – The MMCC Outdoor Skating Rink is OPEN!

Caroline Mulroney, Christine Elliott, and Doug Ford are running for the Ontario PC leadership. Voting starts March 2 and the new leader will be announced March 10.

Did you know? – 24 Sussex Drive is falling apart because no Prime Minister has invested the monies to maintain it, ‘infrastructure’. Maybe they should try to apply for provincial and/or federal grants for energy savings retrofits.