Winter to return – Temperature drop and possible snow squalls

Jan 27, 2018 @ 07:24

At 6:18 this morning, Environment Canada issueda snow squall watch for:

Chapleau – Gogama

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Kapuskasing – Hearst

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

Timmins – Cochrane

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

A fast moving cold front is expected to cross over the area late this afternnon or early evening. It is expected to bring brief, but intense snowfall is expected, possibly causing snow squalls