Warm Temperatures create slush and puddles

Jan 27, 2018 @ 15:14

The warm temperatures of yesterday and today (6.5 yesterday, and 5 today) have made our snowbanks melt. We are all enjoying the warm weather, but it does create problems. Especially since temperatures are expected to drop to -17 tonight.

Despite the slush on Wawa Lake, there are quite a few anglers on the lake enjoying the warmth. Someone even has their truck out on the lake!

With these warmer temperatures, our municipal employees have been out yesterday and today not only removing snow banks, but sanding, and since early this morning – digging out drains to empty the puddles that have appeared.

Surely, the must be a little bit of fun using a front-end loader to clear the snow and ice from the drains and the satisfaction of seeing the water and slush disappear down the drain. But I certainly would not enjoy being splashed by that icy slush, because some of these drains have to be dug out by hand. I don’t think that it is law that you have to move over for road maintenance workers – but you might want to consider doing so. I’m sure they would appreciate it!