Statement from PC Deputy Leaders Sylvia Jones and Steve Clark

“Like everyone, we were shocked to learn of yesterday’s serious allegations. Harassment has no place in our society, period.

Allegations of sexual misconduct must be taken seriously. These voices deserve to be heard.

It was appropriate that Mr. Brown resigned as Ontario PC Leader.

Now it’s time for the Ontario PCs to move forward together to elect a new parliamentary leader.

We’re fortunate to have a team of talented, experienced MPPs and candidates preparing for the election.

The PC Caucus will be meeting to make this decision tomorrow. We will provide an update at that time.”