Patrick Brown resigns

Jan 25, 2018 @ 06:22

Patrick Brown has resigned as Ontario PC Leader:

“These allegations are false and have been difficult to hear.

“However, defeating Kathleen Wynne in 2018 is more important than one individual.

“For this reason, after consulting with caucus, friends and family I have decided to step down as Leader of the Ontario PC Party. I will remain on as a MPP while I definitively clear my name from these false allegations.

“Over the past three years I have led a major transformation of our party taking it from 12,000 to 200,000 members, fundraised more money than any provincial party in Canadian history, and recruited some of the most qualified and diverse candidates in the history of our party. I have developed a pragmatic and winning campaign platform after a historically comprehensive policy process.

“These important building blocks are essential for defeating Kathleen Wynne this year and her tired government that has repeatedly made reckless decisions and put insiders ahead of the people.

“I’m confident the president of our party and caucus will convene an expedited process to elect my successor who I look forward to working with.”