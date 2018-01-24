Speeding Vehicle stopped with Spike Belt by East Algoma OPP

Jan 24, 2018 @ 08:48

On January 23, 2018, at approximately 3:00 p.m. members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attempted to stop a westbound speeding motor vehicle on Highway 17 in the Huron Shores Township, Ontario.

The vehicle initially stopped, and then sped off before police had a chance to speak to the driver. The vehicle continued westbound on Highway 17 at a very high rate of speed operating in an unsafe and dangerous manner. Officers from the Sault Ste. Marie OPP were notified and assisted with locating the vehicle. A spike belt was successfully deployed on Highway 17 in Garden River, Ontario. The vehicle was stopped and the male driver was arrested.

Nathan BURESS, 33 years of age, of Windsor, Ontario, was charged with:

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Flight while Pursued by a Peace Officer, contrary to section 249.1(1) of the CC,

Fail to comply with Recognizance (four counts), contrary to section 145(3) of the CC,

Driving while Disqualified – Court Order (four counts), contrary to section 259(4) of the CC,

Driving while under Suspension (two counts), contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the HTA.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River, Ontario on January 24, 2018.