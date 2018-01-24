Building sleighs at École Saint-Joseph

Jan 24, 2018 @ 08:02

Students in grade 3 at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) worked on a special STEM (science, technology, engineering and Mathematics) project in December.

With the guidance of their teacher, Ms. Ashley Hunt-Robinson, students built a sleigh for their elf, Luc. Students had to establish a plan, choose their material, decide on the décor and assemble the sleigh. They then made their way to Queen’s park with their elf Luc to test the sleigh. This hands-on experience allowed students to test the force of friction.