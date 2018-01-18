Thursday Morning News – January 18

Weather
|Today
|Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then flurries. High minus 3.
|Tonight
|Flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed, partly ice covered sections.
|2018-01-18 9:09
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered, partly ice covered sections.
|2018-01-18 8:49
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-01-18 5:20
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-18 5:17
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-17 21:32
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-01-18 5:20
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-01-18 5:15
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road
|2018-01-18 5:17
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and wet road
|2018-01-18 5:17
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road
|2018-01-18 5:19
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road
|2018-01-18 5:17
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow packed sections.
|2018-01-18 5:19
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-01-18 5:20
News Tidbits – Premier Wynne is holding a Town Hall meeting in Ottawa today.
Toronto is one of Amazon’s top 20 out of a total of 238 original applicants, and the only successful Canadian applicant. Amazon will make a final decision at the end of 2018 as to where they will locate their second HQ, in which they are expected to invest $5 billion and support as many as 50,000 “high-paying” jobs.