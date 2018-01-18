Thursday Morning News – January 18

Weather

Today Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then flurries. High minus 3. Tonight Flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and wet road with partly snow packed, partly ice covered sections. 2018-01-18 9:09 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and wet road with partly snow covered, partly ice covered sections. 2018-01-18 8:49 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-18 5:20 101 Highway 651 to Wawa partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-18 5:17

129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-17 21:32 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-18 5:20

17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-18 5:15 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-01-18 5:17 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road 2018-01-18 5:17 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road 2018-01-18 5:19

519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road 2018-01-18 5:17

631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow packed sections. 2018-01-18 5:19

651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-18 5:20

News Tidbits – Premier Wynne is holding a Town Hall meeting in Ottawa today.

Toronto is one of Amazon’s top 20 out of a total of 238 original applicants, and the only successful Canadian applicant. Amazon will make a final decision at the end of 2018 as to where they will locate their second HQ, in which they are expected to invest $5 billion and support as many as 50,000 “high-paying” jobs.