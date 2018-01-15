Jan 15, 2018 @ 06:41

1:00 PM EST: Technicians continue working and we’ll have an update in the morning

10:00 PM EST: Technicians continue working to restore services

Jan 14, 2018 @ 21:11

Some customers in the area surrounding Mission Rd in Wawa may be experiencing an interruption to Internet, Television and Home Phone services. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

UPDATES

8:00 PM EST: Technicians are on site and working to restore services as quickly as possible.