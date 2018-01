Jan 12, 2018 @ 09:28

At 9:16 The OPP (Northwest Region) closed Highway 11 again due to the weather.

Jan 12, 2018 @ 08:45

At 8:15 Highway 11 was reopened after being closed for poor weather conditions.

Jan 11, 2018 @ 15:11

Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has issued a media release stating that Highway 11 from Longlac to Hearst for weather-related reasons.

They advise to detour via Highway 17.