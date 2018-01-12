Friday Morning News – January 12

Jan 12, 2018 @ 09:23

Weather

Today Mainly sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Tonight A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 37.

Roads

2018-01-12 – morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-12 9:24 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered with partly snow packed, partly ice covered sections. 2018-01-12 9:24 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-12 5:20 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered 2018-01-12 5:36 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-12 9:26 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-12 5:20 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with snow covered, partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2018-01-12 5:33 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow covered 2018-01-12 5:36 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd snow covered 2018-01-12 5:36 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River snow packed 2018-01-12 5:37 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow covered 2018-01-12 5:36 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered 2018-01-12 5:36 631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed 2018-01-12 5:37 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-12 5:20

News Tidbits – The defective Takata airbag problems continue. Ford has now told owners of certain Ranger pickups to stop driving immediately because they have been linked to two fatalities with the defective airbage inflators.

Ford told people to stop driving some of its Ranger pickup trucks immediately.The trucks have been linked to two deaths due to defective Takata airbag inflators. There are 2,900 trucks in the recall, with only 190 in Canada. The vehicles concerned are all 2006 models built at the Twin Cities Assembly Plant in Minnesota from Aug. 10, 2005 to Dec. 15, 2005.