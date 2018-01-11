Jan 11, 2018 @ 16:01

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018 for

BEARDMORE – JELLICOE – MACDIARMID

GERALDTON – MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE

NIPIGON – MARATHON – SUPERIOR NORTH

WAWA – WHITE RIVER – PUKASKWA

KAPUSKASING – HEARST

LITTLE ABITIBI – KESAGAMI LAKE.

Environment Canada is expecting that these areas will receive snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25cm by the time the snow quits falling later this evening. They also caution that gusty north winds up to 50km/h will result in areas of blowing snow.

Travelers should be aware of the potential for hazardous driving conditions and be prepared.