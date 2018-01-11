Breaking News

Snowfall Warning

Jan 11, 2018 @ 16:01
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018 for
      BEARDMORE – JELLICOE – MACDIARMID
      GERALDTON – MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE
      NIPIGON – MARATHON – SUPERIOR NORTH
      WAWA – WHITE RIVER – PUKASKWA
      KAPUSKASING – HEARST
      LITTLE ABITIBI – KESAGAMI LAKE.
Environment Canada is expecting that these areas will receive snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25cm by the time the snow quits falling later this evening. They also caution that gusty north winds up to 50km/h will result in areas of blowing snow.
Travelers should be aware of the potential for hazardous driving conditions and be prepared.

