Hwy 631 CLOSED (White River to Hornepayne)

Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have closed Highway 631 at 1:39 p.m. from White River to Hornepayne due to deteriorating weather conditions.
About Brenda Grundt
Related Articles
Hwy 631 OPEN (Hornepayne to Jct 631/11
January 11, 2018
Hwy 631 OPEN (White River to Hornepayne)
January 11, 2018
Hwy 11 CLOSED (Longlac to Hearst)
January 11, 2018
Hwy 101 OPEN (Chapleau to Foleyet)
January 11, 2018
Hwy 631 CLOSED (Hornepayne to Jct 631/11)
January 11, 2018
Hwy 101 CLOSED (Chapleau to Foleyet)
January 11, 2018