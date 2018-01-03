Wednesday Morning News – January 3

Jan 3, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather:

Today – Periods of snow ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 22 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 36.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 42.

Snow squall warnings have ended between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, however the radar imagery at Montreal River suggests that snow is still falling, drive safely.

