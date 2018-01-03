Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – January 3

Post Views: 233

Jan 3, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather:

Today – Periods of snow ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 22 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 36.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 42.

 

Snow squall warnings have ended between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, however the radar imagery at Montreal River suggests that snow is still falling, drive safely.

Roads:

2018-01-03 – early morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-03 2:35
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River snow covered 2018-01-03 2:36
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-01-03 5:44
101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-03 5:43
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-03 5:37
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-01-03 5:44
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-03 5:41
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-03 5:43
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-03 5:43
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-03 5:43
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-03 5:43
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-03 5:43
631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-03 5:43
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-01-03 5:44

 

 

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*