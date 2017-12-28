Thursday Morning News – December 28

Dec 28, 2017 @ 08:23

Weather – Extreme cold warning in effect. Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 40. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 36.

Roads

2017-12-28 – morning report 8:21 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-28 2:15 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow packed 2017-12-28 2:15 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-28 3:26 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow packed 2017-12-28 3:12 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-28 3:13 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-28 3:26 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow packed with bare and dry road sections. 2017-12-28 5:10 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2017-12-28 3:12 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2017-12-28 3:12 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow packed 2017-12-28 3:12 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow packed 2017-12-28 3:12 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow packed 2017-12-28 3:12 631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2017-12-28 3:12 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2017-12-28 3:26

News Tidbits – White River is warning residents about the cold weather “The current cold weather will freeze water lines. Please monitor and let water run where needed.”

Headed out New Years Ever? An entrepreneur has help – designated driver available for NYE. Book your round trip anywhere in town. Run from 8 pm to 3 am. Room for 4. Text to 705 852 0649.