Ontario Minimum Wage Increases on January 1st

Dec 27, 2017 @ 10:35

On Monday, January 1st, 2018, many people across Ontario will see their wages rise to $14 an hour as the new general minimum wage takes effect. It is estimated that 55% of all Ontario retail workers will get a raise.

Other changes coming into force on January 1, 2018 include:

Ensuring workers are entitled to at least three weeks’ vacation after five years with the same employer, bringing Ontario’s vacation time in line with the national average

Expanding the 10 days per calendar year for personal emergency leave to employees in workplaces with fewer than 50 employees, with at least two paid days per year for employees who have been employed for at least a week

A new domestic or sexual violence leave of up to 10 individual days and up to 15 weeks of job protected leave; the first five days of leave in every calendar year would be paid

Increased family medical leave from 8 to 28 weeks per year

A new child death leave from any cause up to 104 weeks, and increased crime-related disappearance of a child leave from 52 to 104 weeks

Changes to make forming a union and reaching a first collective agreement easier

Kevin Flynn, Minister of Labour explained, “Our plan for Fair Workplaces and Better Jobs provides a minimum wage people can actually live on and modernizes our labour laws to address today’s world. Too many families struggle to get by on part-time or temporary work. Those working full-time can be living in poverty. This is unacceptable in Ontario. Our plan will help ensure everyone who works hard has the chance to reach their full potential and share in Ontario’s prosperity.”