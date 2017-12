Extreme Cold Warnings Continue – Wednesday Update

Dec 27, 2017 @ 09:10

Across Northern Ontario, the ‘Extreme Cold Warnings’ continue:

5:23 AM EST Wednesday 27 December 2017

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A period of very cold wind chills continues.

Extreme wind chill values of minus 40 or below continue this morning.

Wind chills will moderate during the daytime hours, however wind chill values near minus 40 are expected again tonight.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

