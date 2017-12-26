Snow Squalls Continue east of Sault Ste. Marie

9:57 AM EST Tuesday 26 December 2017

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Snow squalls are continuing this morning. Snow squalls will shift south of the region later this morning. There is a potential for local total snow accumulations of 15 to 30 cm by later this morning.

In addition, local blowing snow will contribute to poor visibility at times.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.