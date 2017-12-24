Breaking News

Sunday Morning News – December 24

Post Views: 42

Dec 24, 2017 @ 09:48

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Flurries over southern sections early this morning. Local amount 2 cm over southern sections. High minus 10. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this evening. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 32.

Roads

2017-12-24 – morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 8:59
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and wet road 2017-12-24 9:00
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow covered with snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:48
101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:46
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:40
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow covered with snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:48
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:45
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2017-12-24 9:46
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd snow covered with snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:46
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:47
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow covered with snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:46
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered with snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:46
631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:47
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow covered with snow packed sections. 2017-12-24 9:48

 

 

About BrenAdmin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*