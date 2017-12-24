Sunday Morning News – December 24

Dec 24, 2017 @ 09:48
Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Flurries over southern sections early this morning. Local amount 2 cm over southern sections. High minus 10. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this evening. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 32.
Roads
|2017-12-24 – morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 8:59
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and wet road
|2017-12-24 9:00
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:48
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:46
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:40
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:48
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:45
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility.
|2017-12-24 9:46
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:46
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:47
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:46
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:46
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|partly snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:47
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-24 9:48